Nilepet dismisses claims of mismanagement of public funds

The state-owned oil company Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet), has denied accusations of mismanagement of public funds.

According to media reports, some individuals within the Nilepet have done transactions of some money to staff on official mission abroad.

The reports named some people and indicated amounts of money purportedly paid in sterling pounds.

However, the Director of Public Relations at the Nilepet, Yiey Puoch, said the information is “baseless and untrue”.

In a press release issued by the oil company, the figures are said to be derived from cashbook that summarizes payment to either staff of official missions abroad (per diems or accommodation) or petty cash and small amount of salary of junior staff who have no bank accounts.

Nilepet further said it believed the “report was cooked and posted by those lobbying for Nilepet positions”.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Mr Pouch said the company will investigate the matter.

“We are now setting up an investigation committee to look into who is leaking those documents because any company has the cashbooks for operations.”

Nilepet threatened to take legal action against the “authors and accomplices”.