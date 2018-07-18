Nhial Deng appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs

President Salva Kiir has appointed Nhial Deng Nhial minister of foreign affairs and regional cooperation, a position he held before.

He was appointed through a decree announced on the state-run SSBC on Tuesday evening.

Nhial replaces Deng Alor Kuol – who in February swore not to return to Juba, saying the Kiir administration did not “appreciate” or “respect” his work as the minister in charge of foreign affairs.

Nhial – the chief negotiator of the government in the peace talks – has held several positions since the inception of the government in 2005, including defense and veteran affairs.

The 66-year-old is also a member of the ruling party’s highest organ, the SPLM Political Bureau.

As the foreign affairs minister in 2012, critics blamed poor diplomacy over Panthou occupation on Nhial.