NGOs concerned about rejection of UNSC sanctions

A group of seven international non-governmental organizations has expressed grave concerns over the UN Security Council’s failure to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan.

Human Rights Watch and six other NGOs described the rejection as ‘deeply disappointing.’

If passed, the resolution would have also placed a travel ban and asset freeze on three senior South Sudanese leaders.

In a joint statement, the seven international organizations warned that the rejection will allow the parties to the agreement in South Sudan easily access more arms.

It says growing stockpiles of arms in the country will eventually allow the conflict to continue.

However, for its part, the South Sudanese leadership says the decision by the UN Security Council was in the interest of peace in the country.

“We are dealing with the United Nations, not with NGOs or agencies that are lobbying, and as long as the UN has decided not to impose sanctions, we will not care too much about anybody who is going to claim anything,” said Mawien Makol, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The draft of the resolution was submitted to the Security Council by the United States. The resolution failed to gain the nine votes needed to pass, with seven countries in favor and eight abstaining.

The other NGOs in the statement include: Control Arms, Enough Project, Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, Humanity United, Human Rights Watch, and PAX.

The NGOs have urged nations around the world to make further efforts to stop the atrocities in South Sudan.