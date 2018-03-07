Ngok Dinka, Misseryia sign peace deal

Representatives from the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities on Monday signed a peace agreement to support peaceful coexistence between the two groups.

This was done in a 3-day conference that was held in the Abyei Administrative Area.

According the International Organization for Migration, the two groups have experienced conflict in recent years, stemming largely from disputes over grazing land and water.

It said the leaders acknowledge that conflict between the communities has reduced each year since the conferences began in 2016.

IOM added that participants highlighted that the peace has brought economic gain to both communities due to the well-functioning Amiet market, allowing for the trade route between Sudan and South Sudan to be reestablished.

“The outcome of the workshop of the two communities reflected historical ties of their relations and seasonal migration practice in the area,” said Manyok Deng Malou, the secretary-general for peace and reconciliation in Abyei Administration Area.

He said ten people from each side were tasked with facilitating the movement between them.

The conference was organized by IOM, FAO and UNISFA.