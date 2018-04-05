Newspaper staff worried about inquiry by soldiers

The Editor-in-Chief of the Dawn Newspaper says he is worried after eight armed men inquired about the premises of the daily on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Monychol says, according to residents where the media house is located, the men were asking them for directions but they declined to show them.

He said he did not know why the armed men were looking for their offices.

“It was yesterday at around 3:30 p.m. when eight armed men came to the vicinity of our office. They did not know where the office is located; so, they were asking people around,” said Mr Monychol.

He told Eye Radio that the situation the daily’s premise is “tensed and the journalists are afraid now.”

But Monychol says the newspaper has been facing several misunderstandings with some senior government officials lately.

In early March, the Minister of Gender filed a case against the newspaper for an article that was published about her.

Monychol also says he was summoned on Wednesday by the Media Authority over two articles the daily carried, that are said to be inciting.

The articles were about a Ugandan lady who was sacked from the office of the First Vice President; and the other about the suspension of Vivacell in relations to a portion of money allegedly taken by Pagan Amum – one of the former detainees.

Besides, the newspaper was mentioned last week by an embattled senior official whose appointment after the suspension over reported allegation of corruption – caused public outcry.

However, he told Eye Radio that he cannot suspect anyone behind the attempted raid on his office.

Monychol said he will report the incident to the police:

“We are trying to establish what is behind this because as an institution, we expect a letter of summon from any authority that is asking. We don’t expect to be sent armed men.”