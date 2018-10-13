Netherlands pledges USD 9 million for recovery & resilience prog in Gbudue state

The government of the Kingdom of Netherlands has pledged to contribute nine million US dollars to Gbudue State for recovery and resilience programmes.

The funding that will be implemented by UN development agency-UNDP was announced in Yambio town on Friday.

The Netherland’s diplomat, Jane Alberda announced the donation during the launch of a joint partnership agreement.

Ms. Alberda said the money is a contribution towards the implementation of eleven key projects in Yambio.

They include reestablishing access to basics services, restoring productive capacities and rebuilding trust in the citizens and the institutions.

“The Yambio 11-Point plan that will provide peace with support from the Kingdom of Netherlands and we are now going to sign the contribution of 9 million US Dollars.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Alain Noudéhou, says the project is based on the desires of the residents to return home and rebuild their lives.

“This event today is about the people of Yambio. It is about the desire of the people and the community to return home to their livelihood projects and return to build a life project for themselves.”

For his part, the Governor of Gbudue, Daniel Badagbu says the State Government will ensure that the programs are owned by the community.

“We are committed to making sure we maintain our peace and we committed to maintaining the peace. That is what the people of Gbudue State are doing and we are ready to maintain the resilience.”

During the event, Eye Radio spoke with some residents of Yambio and this is what they said about the initiative.

“It is really going to help the citizens of Gbudue State, it is going to help a lot of women as you can see the women moving around with their programs,” said one resident in Yambio.

“It is a good initiative because we women, we have suffered a lot in South Sudan, it is good to launch this day. I know it will contribute more to the success of our activities because the State will be stable; no war again, no running, no gunshot,” another resident said.

The event was attended by local NGOs, state government officials and representatives from the UN agencies.