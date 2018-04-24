Nepalese peacekeepers accused of raping teenage girls

Nepalese peacekeepers serving in the UN mission in the country have been accused of raping two teenage girls in Aweil earlier this month.

The spokesperson of the Secretary General, Stéphane Dujarric, said they received the allegations on the 13th of April.

According to Guardian website, Nepal government agreed to send a team of investigators to work with the UN office of internal oversight on the case.

Dujarric said “any act of sexual abuse is horrendous” and “one involving a child is especially heinous”.

However, the UNMISS said there was no allegation made of rape.

In a press statement, it said on that day, four teenagers were caught trying to enter the United Nations base in Aweil through the perimeter fence.

“It was alleged that one of the teenage girls had been touched inappropriately by a member of the Nepalese contingent in exchange for money,” the statement read.

UNMISS added that it deployed a Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Immediate Response Team to Aweil to gather information and preserve evidence prior to the launch of an investigation by the Troop Contributing Country concerned.

The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal has also been notified and is in the process of appointing a team of National Investigation Officers who will conduct an investigation.

The latest allegations comes just two months after a Ghanaian police unit serving for the mission was accused of sexual exploitation in Wau.

They were withdrawn from the base and brought to Juba and investigations were launched.