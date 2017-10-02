Do more to eradicate all forms of violence – ONAD

On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, a civil society organization says more needs to be done to eradicate many forms of violence that keep developing.

The Executive Director of the Organization for Nonviolence and Development says different forms of violence including direct and psychological are commonly found in the society.

“It’s unfortunately the violence keeps on increasing; the violence takes a number of shapes or different forms, ranging from direct violence to psychological violence, the cultural and structural violence,” Moses Monday told Eye Radio.

He added that violence involving arms is, however, “the worst” form of violence which needs to be stopped.

The International Day of Non-Violence is marked on 2 October, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, leader of the Indian independence movement and pioneer of the philosophy and strategy of non-violence.

It is commemorated annually to disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness. This year’s theme is: “If not me then who?”