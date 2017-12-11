NEC owes 23m pounds in rent arrears

The National Elections Commission owes landlords 23 million pounds in unpaid rent, according to the chairperson.

Professor Abednego Akok said the commission has not been able to pay the rent for the last two years.

“This building was hired by the IFES by that time but ultimately, as soon as the crisis started in 2013 immediately the American aid stopped sending us the money,” he said.

“So the rent of the building was to be met by the government.”

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Professor Akok said he has been raising the concern to the Ministry of Finance but up to now, the money has not been released.

The National Elections Commission has offices in the former ten states and according to the Prof Akok, the arrears include those premises.

“We need 23 million 861 pounds including the ten states. The landlords have been so patient, coming to us every day and we tell them we are still processing with the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

The commission was receiving financial support from the USAID until the violence erupted in December 2013.