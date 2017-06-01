NCAC reviews security laws with stakeholders

The National Constitution Amendment Committee says it is engaging with policy makers and security experts to review security laws of the country.

In a statement released to media on Wednesday, the committee says it held talks with the Minister for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism.

The NCAC also says it met security experts drawn from different security agencies and relevant stakeholders in Juba on Monday.

It says the laws targeted for amendments include the SPLA Act in 2009, the National Security Act 2014, the Police Service Act 2009, the Prisons Service Act 2011 and the Wildlife Service Act 2011.

The committee says it will continue to consult relevant ministries and experts on the security laws of South Sudan.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Gichira Kibara stated that the meetings are geared towards reaching common understandings before the amendments on the security laws

Mr. Kibara says the efforts aim at enhancing inclusive participation of the constitutional amendment process to meet the needs and aspiration of the people in the country.

He says the amendments are made in order to conform them to the Peace Agreement.

On her part, Minister Jemma Nunu Kumba termed the efforts by the committee as “commendable” and reiterated her support to the work of the Committee.

According to the committee, after the necessary amendments are made, they will be handed over to the Ministry of Justice who will, in turn, forward them to the Council of Ministers.

The Council will then present the amendments to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly for debate and enactment.