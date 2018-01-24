NCAC completes amendment of security bills

The National Constitutional Amendment Committee has completed and unanimously adopted the amendment of five bills to the security law.

They include the SPLA bill, National Security bill, Police Service bill, Prisons Service bill and the Wildlife Service bill.

The contents of the bills are yet to be publicized.

The 2015 peace agreement mandates the NCAC to draft new or amend legislation in 12 months of the Transition Period.

According to JMEC website, the amended bills will be presented on Thursday to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

It follows an inclusive and participatory process involving government, civil society, experts and security sector stakeholders.

Amendments to the security laws are drawn from the direct provisions of the agreement; the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan of 2011 and amended in 2017.