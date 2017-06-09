NCAC calls for revision of ARCSS to include 32 states

The Chairperson of the National Constitutional Amendment Committee says there is need to revisit the peace agreement to match the number of states with the ones that practically exist.

Gichara Kibara said the current number of states is not matching with the ten in the peace agreement.

After the creation of more states in 2015, the Transitional Constitution 2011 was amended by the National Legislature.

“First one is to incorporate the agreement as it is it because that is our responsibility to incorporated all the requirement of the agreement into the constitution,” Mr. Kibara said.



But Mr Gichara said the agreement overrides the constitution in case of conflicting provisions.

He says the peace agreement, based on ten states, has been incorporated into the draft constitution, which has been presented to the Ministry of Justice.

“The other is we have advise there is need to revise the issue of the states. Because even if we put them in law as ten and on the ground they are 32 we are not helping,” he said.

Currently, there are 32 states.