NCA cautions mobile subscribers against strange calls

The National Communication Authority has cautioned mobile subscribers against calling back strange numbers.

Some members of the public have been complaining about the callers.

Most of the numbers, which begin with plus are so short – with just four digits. Others are long, but with unrecognizable country codes. All of them just beep the receiving end.

The director general of National Communication Authority – Dr. Wani Ladu said these are scammers who are after airtime:

“If your phone is called with a number that you don’t know, never answer it.”

He said when one calls back, the hackers steal the airtime: “They will deduct money from your credit card, and this money will be paid to them through other carriers.’