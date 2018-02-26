NBS, UN warn of famine in S. Sudan

Three UN aid agencies and the National Bureau of Statistics have described the food situation as alarming with over 7 million people estimated to be food insecure.

In the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report released on Monday, 5.3 million people are classified under acute food insecurity category.

In this group, one million people are facing emergency acute food insecurity.

The report by the statistics bureau, WFP, FAO and UNICEF also indicates that the number of people facing severe food insecurity has increased by 40% compared to last year.

It says the worsening food insecurity is due to prolonged conflict and displacement which have contributed to insufficient crop production.

“Immediate humanitarian actions are therefore needed to stop any potential catastrophe in the coming months,” said Alain Noude’hou, the deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General.

Meanwhile, the chairperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, Isaiah Chol Aruai, said there is a need to sustain humanitarian assistance with close monitoring of the worst affected areas.

“In the absence of humanitarian assistance, in February April 2018, an estimated population of 6.3 million that is representing 57% of the population would be in crises that is in IPC phase 3 or worse acute food insecurity of which fifty thousand in catastrophe IPC phase 5.”

In February 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics and three UN agencies declared famine in parts of the country, especially the former Unity State.

Four months later, the areas were said to be famine-free, according to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).