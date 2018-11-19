Use natural resources for the benefit of citizens – Changson

An Opposition leader says the new peace accord offers the government a chance to use the natural resources to benefit the common citizens. The chairperson of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Gabriel Changson says the leaders should use the peace deal to elevate the lives of the people.

“We need to end the immense suffering of our people. If guns are silenced, then people will start their livelihoods again. It’s time when we are in peace.”

Speaking during the launch of the Sudd Institute 5-year strategic plan in Juba last week, Changson who is also the co-chair of the National Pre-Transitional Committee says the country’s natural resources should be used to benefit the citizens.

“Our economic situation is on the brink when we are a very rich nation in human resources and in natural and material resources. Time has come for us to use those resources to the benefit of the people and to the benefit of this country,” Gabriel Changson said.

According to the Changson, one of the major natural features of South Sudan is the Nile River whose many tributaries have sources in the country.

He said the country also has many natural resources, including petroleum, iron ore, copper, zinc, silver, gold, and hydropower.

However, the government relies on oil revenues to fund nearly 98 percent of its budget.

Despite billions of dollars from the oil sales, anti-corruption campaigners have said South Sudanese are some of the poorest people on earth.

Global Witness attributes this to corruption, with the ruling class pocketing the public money, leaving no room for delivering services such as clean drinking water, roads, electricity, roads, and security.