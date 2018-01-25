Why National Security ‘abuses’ power

Lack of implementation of the National Security Act of 2014 and poor training of its security officers have made the agency abuse power.

That is according to the Chairman for the National Constitutional Amendment Committee.

The Act stipulates that a suspect must be arraigned in a court of law within 24 hours of detention.

Over the years, the committee noted that the National Security has been arbitrarily detaining people for days or months regardless of the provisions.

“What needs to be done to avoid abuses by the national security officers; is proper training and proper appointment of people who don’t have bad records,” said Gichira Kibara, the Chairman of the NCAC.

He said the Minister of Justice and legal advisers have also acknowledged that there are “quite a number of abuses” by security organs.

The four other bills include that of the SPLA, Prisons, Police and Wildlife.

They are expected to be presented to the Council of Ministers and the transitional parliament for deliberation.