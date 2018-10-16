SSHURSA assessment on R-ARCSS implementation over the past one month

A national human rights body says though the parties have attempted to forge some ways forward in the implementation of the revitalized agreement, there are still areas where political will has not been demonstrated.

That’s according to the South Sudan Human Rights Society for Advocacy-SSHURSA assessment report on the implementation of the new deal for last 30 days.

The report highlighted areas where the parties have implemented some provisions in the agreement, missed deadlines for executing certain pre-transitional tasks, challenges encountered and ways to mitigate these setbacks.

In the report, the rights body cited lack of respect of the Permanent Ceasefire, release of all prisoners of war and political detainees and inclusivity in the implementation mechanisms among others.

On the implementation of some pre-transitional tasks, the report states that much as the agreement directs for the immediate release of Prisoners of War and detainees under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross, orders issued by the principals to this effect have remained on paper.

The 31-page report underlined that as much as the government stated it released 20 POWs and detainees, the names of such detainees have not been publicized.

“…the parties, especially the government has yet to do more to clean its name on the issue of release of POWs and political detainees.”

It says individuals known to be in custody such political activist Dr Peter Biar Ajak, for SPLM/IO spokesperson James Gatdet Dak, Former SPLM/A-IO Kapoeta Military Governor Marko Lokidor, former Secretary-General of the South Sudan Law Society – Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Idris who were abducted in Kenya in 2017 were not among the 20 prisoners claimed to have been released.

The assessment report credited the parties for the timely appointment of the National Pre-Transitional Committee but says it has not observed the spirit of inclusivity of women.

“The women and men of inclusivity mindset have complained that appointing only one woman out of 10 persons was in violation of 35% ratio for women which has been stipulated in the Agreement.”

Similarly, the report cited timely reconstitution of some the implementation mechanisms such as the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism, National Constitutional Amendment Committee among others.

However, it emphasized that the NCAC reconstituted membership also suffers civil society exclusivity in terms of consideration to national diversity, gender and regional representation, which is an important guiding selection inclusivity value laid down under article 1.4.6 of the Agreement.

The 30 days assessment report also acknowledged that the dissemination of the contents of the agreement to the forces and their allies, constant engagement of the principals and confidence building among the military generals have been respected to some extent in the last one month.

On ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, the report said whereas the principals or Commanders-In-Chief had issued statements prohibiting their forces to go on with the hostilities, violence remains rampant on the ground with each side accusing the other of belligerence.