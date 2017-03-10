National Prayers: Kiir sets free two political detainees

President Salva Kiir has said he is releasing the former Governor of Wau State, Elias Waya and his former deputy, Andrea Dominic.
They have been under detention since last year.
Elias Waya was arrested in June last year, two days after he was relieved from his position.
International Human Rights Organizations including Amnesty International had called on the South Sudanese authorities to charge or release him.
The former Deputy Governor, Andrea Dominic, was also arrested and detained.
President Salva Kiir announced their release this afternoon during the National Prayer Day held at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba.
President Kiir said any other political detainees that may be found, will be released tomorrow.
“I had some generals who were awaiting trial and the generals are General Elias Waya Nyipouch and Major General Andrea Dominic Safir. These people were in Wau. Elias Waya was the governor and Andrea was the commander of the area. But today because of these prayers I am releasing them to be free. People are talking about political detainees because those who go against me as politicians, I don’t imprison them. I will look for prison wardens and if they find any political detainees, I will release them tomorrow and the day after,” Kiir said in remarks broadcast live by Eye Radio from the Dr. John Garang mausoleum in Juba.