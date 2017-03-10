National Prayers: Kiir sets free two political detainees

President Salva Kiir has said he is releasing the former Governor of Wau State, Elias Waya and his former deputy, Andrea Dominic.

They have been under detention since last year.

Elias Waya was arrested in June last year, two days after he was relieved from his position.

International Human Rights Organizations including Amnesty International had called on the South Sudanese authorities to charge or release him.

The former Deputy Governor, Andrea Dominic, was also arrested and detained.

President Salva Kiir announced their release this afternoon during the National Prayer Day held at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba.

President Kiir said any other political detainees that may be found, will be released tomorrow.