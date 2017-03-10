National Prayer Day: prayers begin in Juba

Official prayers have begun at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba
Religious leaders have taken to the podium to lead the gathering.
Political leaders are at the occasion attended by faithfuls and people from different backgrounds.
Retired Bishop Paride Taban, former co-chair of Nation Dialogue Initiative, is attending.
After the arrival of President Salva Kiir at the venue, the occasion began with the singing of the National Anthem. Women were ululating, kneeling down and shedding tears.
It is premised on the aim the President announced earlier.
“We need to … pray, repent and forgive each other for the problems that we might have committed against one another for the last four years so that we start a new chapter in our relations as citizens of this nation. We have been going through untold suffering and it is time we should open up all our avenues for our citizens to dialogue and pray together; all the state governors to observe this day in the same spirit. We will need to ask our diaspora community to pray with us on this day so that we turn over plights to almighty God for a better year 2017,” President Salva Kiir said on March 2, while declaring the day for prayers.