National Prayer Day: prayers begin in Juba

Official prayers have begun at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba

Religious leaders have taken to the podium to lead the gathering.

Political leaders are at the occasion attended by faithfuls and people from different backgrounds.

Retired Bishop Paride Taban, former co-chair of Nation Dialogue Initiative, is attending.

After the arrival of President Salva Kiir at the venue, the occasion began with the singing of the National Anthem. Women were ululating, kneeling down and shedding tears.

It is premised on the aim the President announced earlier.