National MPs receive 1.2 million SSP each in incentives

National MPs have been offered 1.2 million pounds each to return to their respective constituencies to preach the new peace deal.

The lawmakers requested the funds recently before going on recess.

“This is the reality and we must say the truth,” Philip Jiben Ogal , who is the deputy chairman of the information committee told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The revitalized peace agreement obligates all the parties to disseminate it at the grassroots and their forces.

“The chairperson of select committees received one million six hundred thousand pounds and the chief-whip got the same amount, [but] regular MPs got 1.2 million SSP.”

However, the MPs – who received a 40,000 dollar loan barely a year ago, said the money was little. “Concerning the money, it is not enough but we will do whatever we can do to preach the message of peace.”