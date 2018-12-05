S. Sudan PLE 2018 not leaked – official

The National Examination Council has denied that some papers were leaked in the just concluded Primary Leaving Examinations.

A few days before the start of the exams on November 26, Eye Radio was tipped off by a source in Bor – Jonglei, saying the Religious Education question paper had been leaked.

The station asked him to scan and send it to us electronically – of which he did.

When the schoolchildren were tackling the paper two days later, Eye Radio found that they were identical.

However, the secretary-general of the National Examination Council – Simon Nyok Deng – refuted this, saying no papers were leaked before and during the exams.

But he said some people have been detained for allegedly selling fake question papers to candidates.

“We caught many of them, but they have no link completely to the papers that we administered.”

Mr Nyok said those found with the ‘fake’ question sheets were locked up for questioning: “So we have many of them locked up … even if it does not constitute the paper.”

“We can’t ascertain that the exams were not leaked and so we dealt in full force of the law with those who attempted to sell bogus materials to candidates.”

A total of 48, 944 candidates participated in the national exercise in thirty states.