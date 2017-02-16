National dialogue to start at state level – Igga

The Vice President has said that the process for the national dialogue will start with conferences in the states to collect views of people across the country.

James Wani Igga says every state will conduct sessions to put together their grievances to be addressed at the national level.

“We want to start the dialogue so that we begin talks over things that make us set fire,” the VP said during an inauguration of the Al Cardinal specialized Kidney Hospital in Juba on Wednesday.

This would, Mr Igga said, enable all citizens to participate and voice their concerns in the peace process.

“I’m sure if all people participate and utter their grievances that they have, it will bring healing,” he added.

At a rally in Yei Town early this month, President Salva Kiir said the peace initiative would start next month once its agenda is drawn.