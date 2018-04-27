National dialogue, RF should be merged – think tank

A research based group, the Sudd Institute, has suggested that the national dialogue and the high level revitalization forum process be merged.

It says this is meant to achieve a comprehensive peace in the country.

In a position paper presented by Abraham Awolich, a founding member of the think tank, merging the two processes can create strong synergies that could produce a lasting solution.

“Those two processes should be merged as one process under one framework. And the way we do that is we look at the national dialogue which has three different stages,” said Mr Awolich.

According to the Sudd Institute, parties to the agreement should recognize the importance of the national dialogue process to the broader achievement of peace in the country.

It said IGAD mediators together with the international partners should also support the national dialogue process as an integral part of restoring peace and stability in the country.

The research group suggested that the HLRF and the national dialogue should be sequenced because it would offer a greater chance for sustainable peace.

As part of comments and reactions to this position paper in an attempt to merge the national dialogue and the peace processes, Dr. Dhieu Mathok – the minister of electricity and a member of SPLM/IO has a dissenting view.

He said the national dialogue process can be incorporated into the peace agreement, citing chapter six which focuses on the parameters of permanent constitution.