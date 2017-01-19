National dialogue ‘has to be inclusive’ – US

The United States has reiterated that the national dialogue the President initiated in December should be inclusive.

President Salva Kiir is the patron, and has named veteran leaders Joseph Lagu and Abel Alier as some of his advisors.

A steering committee comprising think tanks has also been formed but it is not clear when the actual process will begin.

The United Kingdom has said it would fund the process if there is a specific project with proper accountability measures.

“Fully inclusive”

The US Assistant Secretary of State, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, says the process should involve all political parties, civil society activists and religious groups.

“It has to be fully inclusive and it has to be one in which people feel confidence in the process,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield poke at a round-table meeting with journalists in Juba Wednesday evening.

“So it is not just the process that is being controlled by the government but is an open process that everyone who is participating makes some contribution to how it will be organized.”

Ms Thomas-Greenfield was in the country to meet government officials over the peace process, humanitarian access and the transition of power in the US.

She also held a meeting with US embassy officials but said South Sudan government officials were not available for her meeting.

Ms Linda was scheduled to be in Ethiopia today, where she is expected to meet with Ethiopian Foreign Minister and officials of the African Union Commission.