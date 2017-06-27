National Dialogue: Members to take “refresher” training

Experts from the neighboring countries will share their experiences this week with Members of the Steering Committee of the National Dialogue, the committee has announced.

The experts, according to a circular from the communication unit, will discuss with the members how other countries implemented such an initiative successfully.

The Director for Communication and Information Unit of the committee says the one-month seminar will begin on Thursday.

“The seminar was supposed to begin today but it will begin on Thursday and I think it will continue for about one month or so,” he told Eye Radio this afternoon in response to enquiries about the ‘seminar’.

“This seminar is just to allow the steering to keep apprised with international events so that they are trained how these things are handled by some other countries,” he said.

Alfred Taban said the experts, whose number has not been established, from within and outside the country, will train the members on how to make the national dialogue successful.

“It is like a refresher course or something like that so that they learn more about this initiative on National Dialogue.

But it will be really looking into cases of other countries that have been involved in national dialogues and really enriching the experience of the steering Committee members,” he explained.

He said sub-committees of the national dialogue will then be sent to areas around South Sudan and refugee camps in neighboring countries and conduct mini-dialogues.

President Salva Kiir initiated the dialogue in December last year, saying it was the means to unite and reconcile the people after years of a brutal conflict since December 2013.