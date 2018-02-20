National Dialogue committee calls on Kiir to pardon Gatdet

The National Dialogue Steering Committee is calling upon President Salva Kiir to grant the former spokesperson for Dr. Riek Machar amnesty for the sake of peace and reconciliation.

Last week, James Gatdet Dak was sentenced to death by a Juba court over treason charges.

The former Sudan Tribune journalist was also handed jail sentences totaling 21 years, which he is expected to serve before his execution.

The sentencing comes amidst peace talks between the government and the opposition and counter-accusations of military confrontations.

“We call on the president to grant amnesty to him and ask for him to be set free just like he has granted amnesty to many other people,” said Alfred Taban, the head of the information unit at the National Dialogue steering committee.

According to the High Court, Gatdet has – from the day of his conviction – two weeks to appeal against the judgment.

Both local and international human rights watchdogs have condemned the sentence and called for his release.

Additional information by Nyaboth Paska.