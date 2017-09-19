National Dialogue commences in states

The National Dialogue process will begin in some states on Thursday, according to the Co-chair of the National Dialogue Steering Committee.

There have been concerns by several states that there was a need to reach the people at the state level so that they can air their grievances.

In a meeting in Juba on Monday with three governors representing the Greater Equatoria, Bahr El Ghazal and Upper Nile Regions, co-chair Angelo Beda said committees who will carry out the process will soon be sent to several states.

The Governors include Rizik Zacharia Hassan of Lol, Augustino Jadala of Jubek and James Tor of Central Upper Nile.

“The governors have spoken very helpfully that they will provide security for these people (committee) and they will let people to talk with openness and explain their problems,” Mr Beda said.

“They will see to it that these people are transported from the headquarters to the counties and to payams.”

The Governor of Jubek State, Augustino Jadala, says the national dialogue should address the issue of tribalism.

“We have reached a stage where our tribes are not one; our tribes are divided and we should start the dialogue at our doorsteps so that we can get a solution,” he said.

“The only medicine that can solve all these problems and relieve our hearts is dialogue because in the national dialogue, everyone will have a chance to talk about the issues in his heart.”

Early this week, the national dialogue steering committee launched the guidelines that give a roadmap for the process.

According to a member of the committee, Lilian Rizik, the guidelines would be translated into local languages to help everyone understand the content.

President Salva Kiir initiated the national dialogue in December last year, saying it was a means to unite and reconcile the people after years of a brutal conflict since December 2013.