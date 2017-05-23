The ND co-chair calls for free media, protection of journalists

The co-chair of the National Dialogue Steering Committee is urging the government to ensure unhindered freedom of the press during the dialogue process.

Angelo Beda appealed to President Salva Kiir to allow national and international media houses to operate freely once the process begins.

Beda, who is co-chairing the committee with Abel Alier, said the media will be instrumental in advocating the views of all South Sudanese during the process.

Beda was speaking during the launch and swearing in of the national dialogue steering committee on Monday in Juba.

He said it is the obligation of the government to guarantee the safety and protection of all journalists in the country.

“Your, Excellency I join his highness Abel Alier in calling for the rule of media. It is robust media that should accompany this process both internationally and nationally and they should enjoy the same guarantees for safety and freedom,” Beda said.

Beda said the security organs should not intimidate or interfere with the work of the press when covering the process.

On Monday, President Kiir said he would guarantee the safety of opposition groups and all those who will be taking part in the national dialogue process.