National coach optimistic about Gabon-S. Sudan match

The national football team acting head coach is optimistic about a better result in Gabon on Friday.

Coach Ramsey Sebit says the team is in high spirit for the encounter with a must win standing in their face if they are to bring back their hope for qualifying for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup.

“The preparation is moving on well. I hope that we can get a point from that game. But as you know football is a game of mistakes but now with the moral of the players being high at list I expect we get one point from Gabon,” he said.

The coach said all the foreign based players have now joined the team with the last group arriving on Monday.

On the issue of team selection, Coach Ramsey said it’s the technical team of the federation with the help of the coach that makes the list of players for the national team.

“The players are normally called by the technical team of the federation with the help of national team coach. I have had people claim that these players are called without the knowledge of the coach that is are lies,” he said.

He urged the fans to stand by the team because the feature is bright and the team needs them at this moment.

“I urge the fans to stand by the team at this time because the team needs them. We are going there with a hope of getting the 3 points.”

The team is expected to leave for Gabon on Tuesday where they play the first of two games this Friday and the return league next Tuesday in Juba.