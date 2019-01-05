Nation-wide screening of aliens commencies Monday

The Ministry of Interior says it will on Monday start registration and screening of foreign nationals living in the country.

The move was announced by the director general of the Department of Immigration, Passport and Nationality, General Lieutenant John Akot during a press conference on Saturday.

“So we are asking all the aliens to come to the designated centers for screening.”

According to the institution, the exercise expected to last for three months, will be done in the 32 states. In the capital Juba, five centers have been designated for the screening

These include; Kubiri Habuba in Gudele, Konyo-konyo, Juba town, Jebel market, and Gumbu shirikaat.

“They should come with their legal documents for verification,” General Akot said, warning that “those who are staying here illegally will be asked to legalize their stay here, or otherwise they will be deported.”

General Akot explained the purpose of the screening saying “that there are aliens who are living here without processing documents from entering South Sudan.”

“We want to screen for them to stay here secure because South Sudan has a sovereignty as the others do.”