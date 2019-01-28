NAS upset by R-JMEC “bias”

The National Salvation Front –NAS, says it is upset by what it describes as unbalanced statement by the interim Chairperson of Reconstituted JMEC on recent violations of the ceasefire agreement.

On Wednesday, Mr. Augustino Njoroge said NAS leader was not abiding by the ceasefire deal which he inked in December 2017.

This comes after, the spokesperson of SSPDF and deputy spokesperson of SPLA-IO early this months accused NAS forces of attacking and killing civilians in some parts of the Equatoria region.

NAS rejected the allegations, saying they fought in self-defense.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Saturday, the group said it is troubled by the statement that the interim chair uttered regarding the ceasefire violations.

It said “the statement by Mr. Njoroge undermines the institution and will affect trust and confidence building in the entire peace process.”

NAS calls on the R-JMEC leadership to refrain from what it calls double standard policy.