What NAS says about SSPDF, IO allegations

The National Salvation Front has refuted allegations by the South Sudan Defense Forces and SPLA/IO that its forces attacked civilians in some parts of the Equatoria region.

In a joint press briefing early this month, the spokesperson of SSPDF and deputy spokesperson of SPLA/IO accused NAS forces of attacking and killing civilians in the areas of Yei, Wonduruba, Gorom, Lobonok and Modubai in Maridi state.

“When NAS keeps attacking people, they are not being blamed by the international community. Thomas Cirilo should come back to his senses before we turn this into a full swing bloodshed,” Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel of the IO said.

On the other hand, the spokesperson of SSPDF, Gen. Lul Ruai said: “We are going to have joint patrols in hot spots area…to protect this peace from anti peace element namely, Thomas Cirilo who has been on the offensive,”

In response to the statements, NAS spokesperson Suba Samuel said:

“All these accusations that they are making are baseless and do not have any sense. They are in panic because the revitalized peace agreement they signed is not moving anywhere.”

He further went on to say that the regime in Juba together with SPLA/IO are planning for joint operations against their forces and the plan is at an advanced stage.

“They wanted the loopholes to justify that we are the peace spoilers, but the fact is that the agreement has gone wrong and they not putting funds, and they wanted to use somebody to express their doubts for which the agreement is failed.”

Earlier, the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said the government was ready to offer NAS leader, Thomas Cirilo a position should he accept to renounce the violence.

But NAS said it was not for position, but rather wanted immediate implementation of a federal system in the country.