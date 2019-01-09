What NAS leaders told Amb Christopher Trott

The UK special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Christopher Trott says NAS leaders have told him they are not looking to prolong the war.

Ambassador Trott statement comes a week after the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, Deng Dau urged the international community to engage Dr. Thomas Cirilo to join the peace process.

The call came after series of fighting reportedly took place between the SSPDF and NAS forces in Yei River during the festive season.

Both accused the other of attacking their positions.

Speaking to the state run-TV SSBC after meeting the deputy foreign affairs minister on Tuesday, Ambassador Trott said he contacted Dr. Cirilo over the matter.

“They have assured me that they are committed to the cessation of hostilities agreement which they also signed. They argued and I think this is fair they are not looking to prolong the war.”

Ambassador Trott said he engaged him to participate in the discussion about the future of South Sudan.

“I have assured the minister that in my contact with the NAS leaders, I continue to engage them to engage constructively in the discussion about the future of South Sudan.”

UK special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan also called on the parties to come up with a budget so that necessary assistance can be accorded to them for implementation of the peace agreement.

He reiterated his government’s readiness to support the peace process, but only if they begin to see real progress on the ground

In regards to this, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs said the government has asked the UK special envoy lobby to rally the region and international community to support the signed revitalized peace agreement.

“I am encouraged by the fact they also want us to see practically, how much we are really moving. We also asked them to move and to lobby the region and inform IGAD and see if they can come quickly and help,” Deng has said.