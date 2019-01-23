NAS leader violates ceasefire, says JMEC interim chairperson

The interim chairperson of the Reconstituted JMEC is urging General Thomas Cirilo to reconsider his position on the revitalized peace agreement.

General Cirilo rejected the new peace deal last year, but he had earlier signed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities.

However, Augostino Njoroge says the NAS leader is not abiding by the ceasefire deal which he inked in December 2017.

“I’m concerned to learn from CTSAM’s report from their 6th technical meeting that General Thomas Cirilo is not observing the terms of the cessation of hostilities agreement which he signed in December 2017.”

Early this month, the spokesperson of SSPDF and deputy spokesperson of SPLA-IO accused NAS forces of attacking and killing civilians in the areas of Yei, Wonduruba, Gorom, Lobonok and Modubai in Maridi state.

The National Salvation Front had refuted the allegations that its forces attacked civilians in some parts of the Equatoria region.

The JMEC interim chair has urged the group to lay down their weapons and join the peace process.

“I call on him to engage constructively in the political process. I urge all political parties to observe the permanent ceasefire,” Mr Njoroge said

Njoroge spoke in Juba Wednesday morning during the 3rd plenary meeting of the reconstituted JMEC.