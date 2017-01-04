Namurnyang state gets new name

Governor Louis Lobong says the Council of States has approved the new name proposed for Namurnyang State.

He says changing to the new name; Kapoeta State is a popular demand of the people of the area.

Governor Louis told Eye Radio “…people were saying that [Namurnyang] is not the name they chose, they wanted Kapoeta.”

The process of re-naming Nyamoronyang State is in its final stage, and awaiting approval of the Office of the President.

“…of course it has to go to the President’s Office and approved, and then it will be sent to the state, and then the state will change,” he said.