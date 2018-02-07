‘Name, shame and hold violators accountable’-Archbishop Lukudu

The Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese called on JMEC to name and hold accountable those who have violated the cessation of hostilities agreement.

Paulino Lukudu Loro also urged the IGAD, AU and the UN to ensure that the deal is respected.

The parties signed the agreement in December, however, there were reports of violations from the government and opposition groups just hours after the signing.

The parties are currently discussing ways on how to achieve a full and inclusive implementation of the revitalized agreement and how to restore and sustain a permanent ceasefire with revived timelines and implementation schedule.

“Blanket blame is not good in Africa; you need to therefore name, shame and hold the violators accountable,” said Archbishop Lukudu.

Bishop Lokudu also urged the parties at the forum to exercise restraint and tolerance during the negotiations.

“It is no longer acceptable to negotiate posts and positions in the middle of violence and killings. The needs of the people must be met, the voice of the voiceless cannot be ignored,” he stressed.

“We urge you not to squander this last chance for peace. We are very hopeful that permanent peace can be realized in our country South Sudan.”

Bishop Paulino was delivering the message on behalf of the religious groups under the title: “Divine warning”.