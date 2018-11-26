N2N university degrees are strictly for religious affairs – statement

Bachelor degrees recently awarded to students in Jonglei are only used for religious affairs not for seeking employment opportunities, the Nation 2 Nation Christian University headquarters in the United States has said.

The Nation to Nation Christian University – abbreviated as N2N – is a US-based ministerial school, which offers diplomas as well as two and four-year degrees in Biblical Studies and in Evangelism through Community Development.

On the 3rd of November, N2N graduated 371 students – among them 13 females – and warded them with certificates, diplomas, and degrees.

One of the students told Eye Radio that the graduands were awarded just after taking a one-year course in Theology.

However, the graduation has been criticized by many South Sudanese who questioned the duration of the degree course.

When contacted by Eye radio for clarification, the minister of higher education – Yien Oral Lam said he was not aware of the existence of a foreign University in Jonglei.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio today, it says Nation 2 Nation Christian University degrees are of an ecclesiastical nature, and whether granted or conferred, are restricted religious affairs.

The statement says the degrees are issued to prepare persons to work in religious programs, whether educational or ministerial and that it is not designated to be used in general academic circles.

The statement further stated that the N2NCU is not accredited by the US. Department of Education approved agency.

It added that thousands of students around the world and in the United States have used N2NCU degrees to prepare them to enter ministries, or for promotion into positions of ministry and leadership in churches and church denominations.