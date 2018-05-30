N. Upper Nile to hire English teachers to resolve poor performance

The Government of Northern Upper Nile says it is hiring 30 English teachers after the state recorded poor school performance over the years.

The state was using the Sudanese Arabic curriculum until the introduction of the South Sudan syllabus around 2013.

But this affected learning since majority of teachers were teaching in Arabic.

According to the minister, this has been affecting the performance in both secondary and primary schools.

“We have announced that we need English teachers in three counties which are Melut, Renk and Maban,” said Sarah Elijah, the state minister of education.

“We noticed a deterioration in students’ and pupils’ performance. So we decided to give chance to any citizen who comes from any state of South Sudan.”

In April, the Minister of General Education and Instruction said the national examination council will translate examination papers into Arabic for secondary school students who are not able to answer the examination questions in English.

Deng Deng Hoc said with effect from November 2018 examination, examination papers will be in Arabic and English, respectively.

He made this remark during his response to the parliamentary queries about the 13,000 students who couldn’t sit Sudan School Certificate within the country.