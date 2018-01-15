N. Upper Nile farmers protest over ‘unfair’ land distribution

Farmers in Northern Upper Nile are protesting against what they describe as unfair distribution of farmlands in Geiger and Chomily counties.

After the declaration of independence in 2011, the government of Upper Nile state by then gave 90 percent of the agricultural lands to the communities.

But recently, the new administration took 90 per cent and gave the communities there 10 percent.

“It is a protest against the distribution of community land – for the farmers in the counties of Geiger and Chomily, which was done unfairly,” said Ajak Mayek, a representative of the farmers.

He said senior state government officials have taken the farmlands and distributed them among themselves.

“The government has taken the lands and agricultural projects of the people and distributed it to themselves and dignitaries of the state,” added Mayek.

“The whole community no longer has agricultural projects and that is why our people are up against the move.”

When contacted by Eye Radio this afternoon, the governor of Northern Upper, Deng Akuei, decline to comment on the matter.