N. Liech inhabitants want service delivery, not oil cash – Governor

The Governor of Northern Liech says the people of the state are expecting more services from the government as oil companies resume drilling there.

According the petroleum act of 2012, 2 percent of the oil revenue shall go the producing states.

However, those living around oilfields have been accusing the national government and oil companies of negligence.

Speaking during the re-launch of Blocks 1, 2 and 4 in the state on Monday, Joseph Monytuil told representatives of the ministry of petroleum and oil companies that the people there do not want cash money.

“I can say yes …we want our oil to come back in form of services like hospitals, schools, roads and water.”

“Minister as you have seen, faces of our people are very smiling, shining and their dancing is not for free, they have hope and are very expectant that you are going to meet these expectations,” Mr Monychuil told Petroleum Minister, Ezekiel Lol.

Besides the reported negligence, the oil production is said to have polluted the areas, causing health problems, including stillbirth, strange diseases, and deaths among the residents.