N. Bahr El Ghazal MPs distance themselves from Malong

Members of National legislature caucus representing the former Northern Bahr el Ghazal have distanced themselves from the alleged rebellion by the former chief of general staff, Paul Malong Awan.

General Malong comes from the former Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

Earlier this month, a damning voice recording purported to be of General Malong circulated on the social media.

In the recording, he declares rebellion against the government, an accusation Malong denied in the media.

The presidential press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny had also confirmed to the media that the government considered the former SPLA boss a rebel.

“We are concerned about the problem being created by General Paul Malong and we have come up as MPS from former Northern Bahrl El Ghazal state to express our position in front of public that we are not for war,” said Honorable Arthur Akuein.

“We want peace; we don’t want rebellion to happen in this country again.”

Last year, President Salva Kiir allowed the former SPLA chief of general staff to travel to Kenya to seek medical attention.