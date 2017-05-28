Muslim comty. in S. Sudan starts fasting for the month of Ramadan

South Sudanese Muslims have joined the rest of Islamic world on Saturday to start fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims around the world to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

The religious event which is regarded as the period of repentance and forgiveness normally lasts for 29 to 30 days based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon.

Juma Saeed is a member of the South Sudan Islamic Council.

He told Eye Radio about the importance of this Islamic belief to the Muslim community in the country.

”The month of Ramadan is the best month in the life of Muslims all over the world, the evidence of the importance of Ramadan is the holy Koran and is a duty for every Muslim, that’s why all Muslims around the world they always prepare for this Month of Ramadan,” Saeed said.

He called on South Sudanese especially the Muslims in the country to forgive each other and repent their wrongdoing.