MTN, Zain will soon be paid ‘courtesy visit’ by NCA

MTN and Zain may soon be asked by the National Communications Authority to comply with its regulations for all international calls and internet services.

According to the Director General of the telecom authority, the procedure that is being applied to Vivacell currently will also be done to all other telecommunication networks.

Dr Ladu Wani said these procedure includes payment of license fees and regulation of international traffic.

He could not however disclose further what policies will be applied to regulate the remaining telecommunications companies.

“We are taking one company at a time so that we don’t create a gap in communication,” said Dr Wani.

“They will all have to conform to these regulations. Now we started with Vivacell.”

Vivacell was suspended from operations earlier this week.

The Ministry of Information, the National Communications authority and Vivacell management met over the matter on Thursday, but could not reach an agreement.

Vivacell had some reservations and requested to consult its advisors in Lebanon.

Talks over the suspension will resume after Easter holidays.