MTC: Training job creators, not seekers

Martin Lugala Tumba, MTC – deputy director for administration and finance speaks about vocational training center in Juba.

In an exclusive interview with Moses Legge, Tumba said the Multiservice Training Center which was established in 1973, after the Addis Ababa Agreement, to give skills for the construction of South Sudan.

He said that the center trains those who create jobs, not job seekers.

The foundation stone was laid by Empire Haile Selassie of Ethiopia in 1973.

The vocational training center now offers courses for electricians, plumbers, builders and carpenters.