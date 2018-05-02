MSF stops mobile clinic operations in Mundri

The Medical Charity – MSF says it has stopped its mobile clinic operations in Mundri in Amadi State, after its medical team was robbed at gunpoint last week.

MSF says the robbery took place in an area South of Mundri town on the 24th of April.

In a statement, the MSF says its team was delivering healthcare to remote areas of Mundri, when a group of 10 unidentified armed men stopped their convoy.

It says the medical workers were physically assaulted, threatened with violence and their personal belongings taken from them, along with medical supplies and other MSF property.

As a result, MSF says it will stop operating mobile clinics in the area until safe access to the isolated communities can be assured by all armed actors.

“The people of South Sudan suffer most when our mobile clinics and other facilities cannot operate safely. In this case, the armed robbery directly affects much-needed healthcare services for around 75,000 people,” the statement read.

MSF condemned the attack on its medical team.