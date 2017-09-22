MSF staff stage strike

The staff of the medical charity, MSF, have laid down their tools, demanding their benefits.

The over 200 health workers gathered at the MSF premises located at Hai Malakal in Juba on Friday morning.

Eye Radio’s reporter, who visited the office, said for fear of possible repercussions, none of the workers was willing to speak about their grievances.

“One of the representatives of the striking staff was carrying a document containing a list of their grievances but could not talk to me about it,” he reported.

He said MSF Country Director also declined to talk to Eye Radio over the matter.

It’s not clear why the workers are demanding their benefits, but according to labor law, the employer – in most cases – releases benefits whenever the employment contract comes to an end.