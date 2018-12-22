MSF Holland employees banned from leaving S.Sudan

The government has banned all MSF Holland employees from leaving the country until an investigation into the Bentui rape report is finalized.

The directive was announced by the Information Minister, Michael Makuei, after the regular council of ministers meeting on Friday.

This comes after the fact-finding committee led by the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Awut Deng, said it found no evidence as reported earlier by MSF.

Michael Makuei said another team has been formed by the president to investigate the incident further.

“All the employees of MSF Holland who are involved in this should not be allowed to leave the state until the investigation is complete.”

He said the security apparatus have been directed to ensure none of the state exits the country.

“These are directives given to the governor of the state and to the security apparatus here because some of them might want to go on Christmas,”

According to Makuei, the person he identified by one name, Ruth wrote the report, but left the country after her contract expired.

“…that her contract with MSF is over and that she left. We want everybody to come back, including this Ruth alleged to have written the report.”

On 30th of November, the doctors without borders had stated that the 125 women were raped, whipped and clubbed in Rubkona, Northern Liech County between 19 and 29 November.

The organization said its team provided emergency medical and psycho-social assistance to the victims.