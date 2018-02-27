MPs threaten to impeach ministers who dishonor summons

Members of the transitional parliament have threatened to impeach ministers who dishonor summons.

Several cabinet ministers have failed to appear before the lawmakers to answer to questions regarding their respective dockets.

The latest ministers to be summoned are: Stephen Dhieu, the minister of finance; Dr Riek Gai, the minister of health; Josephine Napon; the minister of environment; Ezekiel Lol, petroleum minister; and Paulino Wanawila, the minister of justice.

So far, none of them has honored the summons.

“This punitive measures are going to drag the house towards impeaching some of the ministers because if a minister is not impeached by this house, it means in the future, the ministers will run away,” said Paul Yoani, the chairperson of the communication committee at the transitional parliament.

“If the ministers do not come and tell the representatives here, it means the honorable members will not be able to defend themselves when they go to the constituencies.”

The men and a woman are expected to appear before the parliament within two weeks to answer questions about the oil pollution in Ruweng State, which is said to have affected both residents and animals, with women giving birth to deformed and dead babies.

According to the Transitional Constitution, MPs have the power to summon ministers to answer questions on matters related to their ministries.

They are also mandated to cast a vote of no confidence against any minister, where necessary.