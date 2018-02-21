MPs slam DPOC for ‘flagrant violation of safety measures’ in oilfields

National MPs say residents of the oil producing areas are not happy with Dar Petroleum Operating Company for failing to fulfill its obligations to the citizens.

Earlier this month, the committee of Energy and Mining at the National Legislative Assembly paid a visit to Paloch oil fields to investigate complaints about toxic chemicals used for oil drilling alleged to be threatening the lives of people and animals there.

This comes amidst reported outbreak of diseases related to environmental pollution.

The symptoms include stillbirths and deformed newborns.

The head of the committee, Hon James Lual Deng, said the members discovered that Dar Petroleum Company has poorly dumped expired toxic chemicals that they claim was not harmful to human beings.

“Honestly, the citizens of Adar and Melut have been adversely affected in their health by the operation of oil production in their respective areas,” he stressed.

“There has been flagrant violation of the safety measures, herds of livestock’s has often perish for no clear reason.”

Addressing the members of parliament on Wednesday, Hon Lual called on the national government to quickly establish a panel of experts to further investigate the effect of oil exploration in the oil fields.

The members of parliament also summon the Minister of Environment, Petroleum, Finance, Health and the Minister of Justice to appear before the parliament within two weeks to answer questions about the oil pollution.