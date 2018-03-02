MP detained by traffic police over logbook

A member of parliament representing Morobo County at the Transitional Parliament says he will table a motion on traffic police harassment in Juba.

Honorable Ramijo Lasu, who was detained for two hours over logbook on Wednesday, said the august house must look into the matter.

He said he was driving to work, when he was pulled over by a senior policeman who then demanded registration papers:

“It’s not only me but the civil populations are suffering from these traffic police. It is this biting economic situation which has caused these traffic police in general to go to the streets to rob the civilians.”

But since the inception of the government in 2005, a department at the ministry of finance – which is in charge of government vehicles – has been offering vehicles to senior officials without logbooks.

It is not clear why.

Honorable Lasu said the unnamed Lieutenant General then confiscated his official Landcruiser and took him to the SPLA base at Giada where he spent 2 hours before his colleagues intervened.

He said he has also received several similar complaints from the members of the public.